Palia Plushie

Palia is Better Together! Refer a friend to earn rewards.

Welcome Home

A Cozy World Made For You

Explore a Vibrant New World

From sprawling flower fields to hilly forests and rocky beaches - explore the stunning landscapes and biomes of Palia.

Do What You Love

Fish, farm, and forage or cook and catch bugs - live off the land any way you like.

Make Your House a Home

Make your home uniquely yours by decorating and customizing your space with hundreds of craftable items.

An Always-Evolving Adventure

Explore Palia to unravel its mysteries and befriend villagers who help you along the way.

Better Together

A friendly, cozy community is always here to welcome you home. Play solo or jump in with friends at any time to play at your own pace.

Play Now on Nintendo Switch!

Craft your cozy adventure and build the home of your dreams with Palia on Nintendo Switch, now available!

Meet the

People of Palia

Meet the villagers and make new friends - you might even find someone you want to settle down with!

Jel

As the town tailor, Jel has a keen eye for fashion and a penchant for design. Change up your style at his shop and befriend him to learn the inspiration behind his looks.

Jel

World of Wonders
Fishing

Cast a line in rivers, lakes, and beaches to catch different kinds of fish.

Foraging

Chop trees and explore the wilderness to collect a variety of resources.

Hunting

Chase down wild chapaas and sernuks across fields, forests, and mountains.

Mining

Break down stones and nodes for precious ore and materials.

Insect Catching

Sneak up and catch bugs and insects as they flutter and scurry across the lands.

Cooking

Slice, dice, mix, and bake your way through dozens of different recipes.

Furniture Making

Make a house your home by crafting and decorating to create your perfect space.

Gardening

Tend to your garden to grow tomatoes, carrots, apples, and more!

Fishing

News

Community

Join our cozy Discord community to connect with other Palians and chat about Palia!

Content
Creators

We're excited to connect with creators like you and share the world we have been crafting.

Media Gallery

Make Palia Your Home

