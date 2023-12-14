Play for Free
on Nintendo Switch & PC
Palia is Better Together! Refer a friend to earn rewards.
Welcome Home
A Cozy World Made For You
Explore a Vibrant New World
From sprawling flower fields to hilly forests and rocky beaches - explore the stunning landscapes and biomes of Palia.
Do What You Love
Fish, farm, and forage or cook and catch bugs - live off the land any way you like.
Make Your House a Home
Make your home uniquely yours by decorating and customizing your space with hundreds of craftable items.
An Always-Evolving Adventure
Explore Palia to unravel its mysteries and befriend villagers who help you along the way.
Better Together
A friendly, cozy community is always here to welcome you home. Play solo or jump in with friends at any time to play at your own pace.
Play Now on Nintendo Switch!
Craft your cozy adventure and build the home of your dreams with Palia on Nintendo Switch, now available!
Meet the
People of Palia
Meet the villagers and make new friends - you might even find someone you want to settle down with!
Jel
As the town tailor, Jel has a keen eye for fashion and a penchant for design. Change up your style at his shop and befriend him to learn the inspiration behind his looks.
Jel
World of Wonders
Fishing
Cast a line in rivers, lakes, and beaches to catch different kinds of fish.
Foraging
Chop trees and explore the wilderness to collect a variety of resources.
Hunting
Chase down wild chapaas and sernuks across fields, forests, and mountains.
Mining
Break down stones and nodes for precious ore and materials.
Insect Catching
Sneak up and catch bugs and insects as they flutter and scurry across the lands.
Cooking
Slice, dice, mix, and bake your way through dozens of different recipes.
Furniture Making
Make a house your home by crafting and decorating to create your perfect space.
Gardening
Tend to your garden to grow tomatoes, carrots, apples, and more!
Fishing
Cast a line in rivers, lakes, and beaches to catch different kinds of fish.
Foraging
Hunting
Mining
Insect Catching
Cooking
Furniture Making
Gardening
Fishing
News
A Warm New Welcome to Palia!
Discord
Community
Join our cozy Discord community to connect with other Palians and chat about Palia!
Content
Creators
We're excited to connect with creators like you and share the world we have been crafting.